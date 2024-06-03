Jhenaidah MP murder: Dhaka court seeks bank transaction info of Aktaruzzaman, 9 others

A Dhaka court has sought the bank transaction details of Md Aktaruzzaman, the main accused in Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim murder, and nine others.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Juglul Hossain gave the order today (3 June).

The nine others are Shimul Bhuiyan aka Amanullah, Tanvir Bhuiyan, Celesty Rahman, Siam Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Foisal Ali, Chelsea Cherry, Taj Mohammad Khan and Jamal Hossain.

The Business Standard has obtained a copy of the order, which followed a petition to provide the information filed by Additional Public Prosecutor Tapas Kumar Pal.

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit will provide the transaction information to the detective agency investigating the case.

Celesty Rahman, who has also been arrested over the murder, is giving a confessional statement in court today.

The two others arrested in the case are Shimul and Foisal.

Anwarul Azim Anar, a three-time member of parliament for Jhenidah-4 constituency, went "missing" on 13 May after travelling to Kolkata for medical treatment the previous day.

On the morning of 22 May, Indian media reported his murder in a house in Kolkata's New Town area. The police forces of both countries launched a joint investigation.

On 23 May, a four-member team from Kolkata CID visited Dhaka to interrogate the three accused currently on remand in Bangladesh, having been arrested by the DB police.

Subsequently, on 26 May, a three-member DB team travelled to Kolkata for further investigation.

Earlier on 2 June, a Dhaka court issued an advance arrest warrant for Md Siam Hossain, who was detained in Nepal for his alleged involvement in the murder of MP Anwarul Azim.

Before that, on 30 May, Siam was detained by Kathmandu police after being under detective surveillance, a DB officer told TBS.

A four-member DB team of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), led by DB Chief Harun-or-Rashid, went to Nepal on 1 June following the detainment of Siam.