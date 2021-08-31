Japanese kids to stay with parents at Gulshan home for 15 days: HC
The High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed the Japanese woman Nakano Erico and her ex-husband Bangladeshi-origin American, Sharif Imran to stay next 15-day in a rented house at Gulshan along with her two daughters.
Deputy Director of the Social Service Department will monitor natural development of the two children during these 15 days while Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will ensure their safety.
The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order.
The HC said the decision was made considering the welfare of children after hearing all the matters.
Before that the two girls appeared before the court along with their aunt.
Earlier on 23 August, the HC ordered the Bangladeshi father of the two Japanese children and the police to place the children in custody of the victim support centre in Tejgaon of the capital till 31 August.
The court, in its order, said the mother can meet her children at the support centre from 8am to 2pm every day while the father can meet them from 3pm to 8pm.
The court also directed the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner and other people concerned to ensure there is suitable food for the children.
Japanese doctor Nakano Erico, 48, and Bangladeshi-American Sharif Imran, 58, were married on 11 July, 2008 in accordance with Japanese law.
According to Erico's lawyer Shishir Monir, all three daughters were students at the "American School in Japan" in Tokyo's Chofu City. On 18 January, 2021, Sharif Imran filed for divorce from Erico. Then, on 21 January, Imran appealed to the school authorities to take his daughter Jasmine Malika away. But the school authorities rejected his plea since Erico did not agree to that.
Then, one day, Imran picked up Jasmine Malika and Laila Lina from their school bus stop, and took them to a rented house.
Later, the Japanese mother on 19 August filed a writ petition with the HC seeking custody of her two daughters. After hearing the petition, the HC has summoned the father, paternal aunt, and the two daughters to appear in court.
Responding to her petition, the HC has directed the father and paternal aunt to bring the two children to court on 31 August.