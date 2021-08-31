Japanese kids to stay with parents at Gulshan home for 15 days: HC

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed the Japanese woman Nakano Erico and her ex-husband Bangladeshi-origin American, Sharif Imran to stay next 15-day in a rented house at Gulshan along with her two daughters.

Deputy Director of the Social Service Department will monitor natural development of the two children during these 15 days while Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will ensure their safety.

The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order.

The HC said the decision was made considering the welfare of children after hearing all the matters.