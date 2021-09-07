Jamaat secretary, 8 others on 4-day remand

Court

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 05:00 pm

Related News

Jamaat secretary, 8 others on 4-day remand

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate, Begum Mahmuda Aktar passed the order

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 05:00 pm
Mia Golam Parwar and Hamidur Rahman Azad
Mia Golam Parwar and Hamidur Rahman Azad

A court on Tuesday placed nine leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, including its Secretary General, Mia Golam Parwar on four-day remand in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate, Begum Mahmuda Aktar passed the order after investigation officer and sub-inspector of Bhatara police station, Aminul Islam sought ten-day remand for each of them.

The other remanded accused were Jamaat-e-Islami's assistant general secretaries, Hamidur Rahman Azad, Rafiqul Islam Khan, executive council members, Izzat Ullah, Mubarak Hossain, Abdur Rob, former Chhatra Shibir president, Yasin Arafat, activists, Monirul Islam and Abdul Kalam.

Earlier on Monday, police arrested the jamaat top leaders from Bashundhara residential area in the capital.

On the same day, police filed a case against them under the anti-terrorism law with Bhatara police station.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jamaat secretary arrested / Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami / Mia Golam Parwar / Anti-Terrorism Act / Jamaat leaders' remand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

20h | Videos
Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

20h | Videos
Endangered Dolphins

Endangered Dolphins

20h | Videos
Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places