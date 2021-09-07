Jamaat secretary, 8 others on 4-day remand

A court on Tuesday placed nine leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, including its Secretary General, Mia Golam Parwar on four-day remand in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate, Begum Mahmuda Aktar passed the order after investigation officer and sub-inspector of Bhatara police station, Aminul Islam sought ten-day remand for each of them.

The other remanded accused were Jamaat-e-Islami's assistant general secretaries, Hamidur Rahman Azad, Rafiqul Islam Khan, executive council members, Izzat Ullah, Mubarak Hossain, Abdur Rob, former Chhatra Shibir president, Yasin Arafat, activists, Monirul Islam and Abdul Kalam.

Earlier on Monday, police arrested the jamaat top leaders from Bashundhara residential area in the capital.

On the same day, police filed a case against them under the anti-terrorism law with Bhatara police station.