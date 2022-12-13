Jamaat Ameer on 7-day remand in case over militancy links

A court here today placed Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Dr Md Shafiqur Rahman on a seven-day remand in a case lodged with capital's Jatrabari Police Station for his alleged involvement in militancy.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate passed the order as police produced him before the court and pleaded to place him on 10-day remand in the case lodged under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The defence however, argued for scraping the remand plea and setting him free on bail.

A team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit arrested the Jamaat chief from capital's Basundhara area yesterday.

Earlier police arrested his son Dr Rafat Chowdhury, alleged chief coordinator of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam's Sylhet region, in this case.