Jahangir files writ with HC to take part in Gazipur city polls

Mohammad Jahangir Alam has filed a writ petition against the cancellation of his nomination paper for the post of mayor in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) polls.

The former mayor (dismissed) filed the writ with the High Court (HC) bench concerned on Sunday (7 May).

The bench is scheduled to hear the matter later today, confirmed an HC source to The Business Standard.

Jahangir's nomination paper was rejected on 30 April on the grounds of him being a loan defaulter.

His appeal challenging the decision got rejected by the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Md Sabirul Islam on 4 May.

However, Jahangir's mother, Zayeda Khatun, who is also running for the post of mayor, was declared a valid candidate.

Jahangir had submitted his nomination papers on 27 April to run for the post again as an independent candidate.

He was suspended from the post of mayor in November 2021 on charges of corruption, abuse of power and mismanagement. He was also expelled from the Awami League for breaking party discipline.

However, Jahangir was reinstated to the party in January this year, subject to conditions.

Jahangir Alam sought an Awami League nomination to be a candidate for the post of mayor in the Gazipur city elections.

However, the ruling party nominated Metropolitan Awami League President Azmat Ullah Khan.