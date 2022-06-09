Issue red alerts for arrest of 39 fugitives in Destiny scam case: HC

UNB
09 June, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 10:26 pm

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The High Court on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to bring to justice 39 fugitives convicted in the case filed for embezzling Tk4,000 crore from Destiny Group subscribers.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) and law enforcement agencies have also been asked to issue Interpol red notices in order to alert international authorities of the compulsion to arrest the fugitives.

Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order after rejecting a petition filed by former army chief Lt Gen (retd) Harun-Ar-Rashid seeking bail in a case, said Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik.

On 12 May, a Dhaka court sentenced all 46 accused, including Destiny Group Managing Director Rafiqul Amin and Destiny-2000 president Lt Gen (retd) Harun-Ar-Rashid, to different terms of imprisonment in the money laundering case and fined Tk2,300 crore.

Among the convicts, Rafiqul Amin, Mohammad Hossain, M Harun-ur-Rashid, Jasmine Akter, Ziaul Haque and Saiful Islam are now in jail.

The 39 fugitives are mostly the lower-ranked officials of the company, but include a deputy managing director and a director.

