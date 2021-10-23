Iqbal among 4 remanded for hurting religious sentiment

A Cumilla court has placed Iqbal Hossain and three others on seven-day remand allowing police to grill them in a case filed for hurting the religious sentiment.

Other accused are - Ekram, who called 999 after the incident and mosque khadems – Foysal and Humayun.

"They primarily confessed to their involvement placing Holy Quran in the Nanuar Dighi puja mandap," Additional Police Superintendent M Tanvir told The Business Standard.

Judge of Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Cumilla passed the order today when police produced them before the court with remand plea to interrogate the accused.

Meanwhile a senior police official said that by placing the Holy Quran at the puja mandap, religious sentiments of both Muslims and Hindus were hurt. The case will be progressed considering this, he added.

Cumilla police on Friday confirmed that the person arrested in Cox's Bazar on Thursday was Iqbal.

During preliminary questioning, Iqbal admitted to police that he had placed the Quran inside the Nanuar Dighi puja mandap, but he did not say if anyone instructed him to do so.

During the remand, police will try to unearth who instructed him.

Iqbal, a reported drug addict, placed the holy Quran at the mandap on 13 October that instigated a spate of communal violence in some districts.

His movement to the mandap was caught in at least four closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. Police revealed the footage to media two days ago.

Violence on Hindu communities subsequently erupted in several districts, including Chandpur, Noakhali, Chattogram and Rangpur, leaving at least six dead and many injured.

Zealots vandalised Hindu temples and set houses and businesses of the religious community on fire.