Introduce biometric registration for prisoners: High Court

Court

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 01:12 pm

The High Court has directed the home ministry to introduce a biometric system in prisons for identifying the real criminals.

A virtual bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the verdict on the final hearing of the rule issued on a writ petition on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the court issued an arrest warrant against one Md Zahir Uddin instead of Modasser Ansari alias Mohaddes in Noakhali as invalid, reports Jaagonews.

The High Court instructed to introduce a biometric system in prisons with three directions.

1. Recording fingerprints, palm prints and iris scans of the accused in police stations.

2. Capturing and integrating full-face mugshots of the accused following arrests.

3. Introducing biometric data storage system in all prisons of the country through fingerprint, palm print and iris scan preservation.

The hearing of a sabotage case filed with the Khilgaon police station ended on 5 September with Modasser Ansari replacing Zahir as the real criminal.  

The order was issued today in continuation of this incident.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) had submitted a report to the High Court stating that the real accused in the case was not Mohammad Zahir Uddin but Modasser.

Earlier, in response to a writ petition filed by Zahir, the PBI investigated the matter and submitted the report.

