Insaniyat Biplab appeals to Supreme Court seeking dissolution of parliament

A newly registered political party, Insaniyat Biplab Bangladesh, has appealed to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, seeking the dissolution of parliament and the rescheduling of the upcoming national election under the direct supervision of the Army.

The party also requested directives from the highest court to appoint the Army with magistracy powers to maintain law and order and oversee the process of rescheduling the election. Meanwhile, they propose a return to martial law until the election is successfully rescheduled.

Speaking to UNB after filing the appeal, Insaniyat Chairman Imam Hayat said, "In the last election, we observed that the ruling MPs misused government power in their respective constituencies. They used the administration, police, and their own armed men to occupy polling centers, obstructing others from casting their votes."

He said, "It is impossible to have an impartial election by retaining the current parliament. To protect the country and democracy through free and fair elections, we filed a writ petition in the High Court, seeking an order to dissolve the parliament before conducting elections under the direct supervision of the Army, leading the interim government."

He said, "The first writ petition was dismissed in the court of Justice Iqbal Kabir and Justice Biswajit Debnath in December. On December 27, another writ petition was filed for reconsideration. However, the same court that disposed of the first writ expressed reluctance to hear the petition, leading to the filing of today's appeal."

Eight months before the election, in May 2023, Insaniyat Biplab Bangladesh received the Election Commission's approval for registration as a political party, with 'Apple' assigned as its electoral symbol. However, the party did not submit any nomination papers by the 30 November deadline to participate in the election scheduled for 7 January.