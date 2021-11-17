Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda on 2 Dec

Court

BSS
17 November, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 05:40 pm

Related News

Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda on 2 Dec

Today was fixed for holding a hearing on the matter, but Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor reset the date allowing a time plea of the defence

BSS
17 November, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 05:40 pm
Khaled Zia: File photo.
Khaled Zia: File photo.

A Dhaka court today set 2 December for holding hearing on charge framing in two cases lodged against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia for celebrating fake birthday on National Mourning Day and stigmatising the War of Liberation by rehabilitating anti-liberation forces.

Today was fixed for holding a hearing on the matter, but Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor reset the date allowing a time plea of the defence.

Journalist Gazi Jahirul Islam lodged the fake birthday case against Khaleda on 30 August, 2016, and the court on that day issued summon against her.

According to the complainant, Khaleda since 1996 has been celebrating her fake birthday on 15 August, the day when Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was martyred along with most of his family members.

She is doing this on purpose only to dishonour the Father of the Nation.

The complainant also submitted copies of different newspaper reports on Khaleda's birthday, copies of her passport, marriage certificate and mark sheets, which indicates her birthday on any other day, but 15 August.

Jananetri Parishad president AB Siddiqui filed the case on 3 November, 2016, against Khaleda Zia and her late husband Ziaur Rahman for stigmatising the War of Liberation by rehabilitating anti-Liberation War elements.

The BNP chief is on bail in both the cases as Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh granted her bail on 31 July, 2018.

 

Top News

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia / indictment hearing / Khaleda Zia's fake birthday

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

22m | Videos
Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

22m | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

52m | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

57m | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records