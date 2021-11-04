Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case adjourned till 7 Dec

Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

A court here today adjourned the hearing on charge framing in the Niko graft case against BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and others till December 7.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka ninth Special Judge Court passed the order as the defence continued presenting their arguments but failed to conclude on Thursday.

Defence counsel Advocate Masud Ahammed Talukder stood for Khaleda Zia in the hearing.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against five including Begum Khaleda Zia with Tejgaon police station on 9 December, 2007, for abusing power in signing a deal with Canadian company Niko for exploring and extracting gas.

The ACC on 5 May, 2008, submitted the charge-sheet against 11 people including Khaleda Zia. The ACC accused them of causing a loss of more than Tk13,000 crore of state exchequer by that deal.

The other accused in the case are - Barrister Moudud Ahmed, AKM Mosharraf Hossain, Kamal Uddin Siddiqui, Khandaker Shahidul Islam, CM Eusuf Hossain, Mir Moinul Haque, Md Shafiur Rahman, Gias Uddin Al Mamun, MAH Selim and Kashem Sharif.