Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Barapukuria Coalmine graft case 20 Jan

Court

BSS
01 December, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 04:20 pm

Related News

Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Barapukuria Coalmine graft case 20 Jan

Accepting a time plea filed by the defence, Judge AHM Ruhul Imran of Dhaka Special Judge Court-2 adjourned the hearing till 20 January

BSS
01 December, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 04:20 pm
Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

A Dhaka court today set 20 January for holding hearing on charge framing in the Barapukuria Coalmine graft case against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and 10 others.

Today was fixed for holding the indictment hearing, but Begum Khaleda Zia failed to appear before the court as she is undergoing treatment at hospital.

Accepting a time plea filed by the defence, Judge AHM Ruhul Imran of Dhaka Special Judge Court-2 adjourned the hearing till 20 January.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 26 February, 2008, filed the graft case against Khaleda Zia and 15 others with Shahbagh Police Station. ACC deputy director Md Abul Kashem Fokir on 5 October, 2008, filed a charge-sheet in the case.

They were accused of causing a loss of around Tk159 crore to the state exchequer by awarding a contract for operation of Barapukuria Coalmine to a Chinese company through abuse of power.

The 16 accused are – Begum Khaleda Zia, M Saifur Rahman, Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan, Matiur Rahman Nizami, Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mojaheed, Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, MK Anwar, M Shamsul Islam, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Barrister Aminul Huq, AKM Mosharraf Hossain, Nazrul Islam, SR Osmani, Moinul Ahsan, Md Sirajul Islam and Moazzem Hossain.

Of the 16, convicted war criminals Nizami and Mojaheed have been hanged and four others have died of natural causes and their names are expected to be dropped from the case during framing of the charges.

Top News

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia / Barapukuria Coal Case / Court hearing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

3h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

8h | Panorama
In FY 2014-15, the Railway lost Tk872.84 crore, the loss went up to Tk1,734.37 crore in 2018-19. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Bangladesh Railway can cut its losses by a fifth

7h | Panorama
Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

2d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

2d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'