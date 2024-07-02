Indictment hearing in graft case against casino kingpin Samrat on 26 September

Former Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat. Photo: Collected
A Dhaka court today fixed 26 September for holding a hearing on charge framing against expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
 
Dhaka Special Judge's Court-6 Judge Iqbal Hossain passed the order accepting the plea for time extension by Samrat's attorney in his client's presence at the court, as today was fixed for the hearing.
 
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Samrat along with his associate and also former Jubo League leader Enamul Haque alias Arman from a village in Cumilla's Chauddagram upazila on 6 October 2019.
 
On 12 November of the same year, ACC deputy director Md Jahangir Alam filed a case against him for amassing wealth worth around Tk3 crore beyond his known income sources.
 
The anti-corruption watchdog submitted a charge sheet against him on 26 November 2020, accusing him of rallying wealth worth over Tk222.88 crore beyond his known income sources.

