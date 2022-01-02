Indictment hearing in drugs case against Pori Moni 5 Jan

02 January, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 03:57 pm

File photo of Pori Moni/Facebook
File photo of Pori Moni/Facebook

A court here today set 5 January for holding hearing on charge framing in a case lodged under narcotics control act against actress Pori Moni and two others.

The other two accused in the case are – Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Chowdhury.

Today was fixed for holding hearing on the matter, but Judge Nazrul Islam of Dhaka 10th Special Judge Court reset the date as proceedings of the court was suspended in honour of Ayubur Rahman, the former general secretary of Dhaka Bar Council, who died at a city hospital yesterday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court on 15 November accepted the charge-sheet filed in the case and transferred it to Dhaka 10th Special Judge Court for further proceedings.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on 4 October had filed the charge-sheet.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh on 31 August allowed bail to Pori Moni in the case and she was finally released from the jail the next day.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Pori Moni on 4 August from her Banani flat and seized huge amounts of foreign liquors and different drugs from there.

 

