Indian national jailed over seizure of 4 kg ganja

A Dhaka court today convicted and sentenced Indian citizen Samir Sarkar to one and a half years in prison in a case lodged over the recovery of four kilograms of ganja in capital's Shanir Akhra area in 2021.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Afnan Sumi pronounced the judgment this morning. The court also issued an arrest warrant against the convict as he was on the run and was tried in absentia.

Samir,35, son of Didan Sarkar of Puran Rajbari area in Bilunia, Tripura, India, was detained by police from Dhaka's Shanir Akhra area on February 22, 2021. Police recovered four kilograms of ganja from his possession.

Jatrabari Police Station sub-inspector Bishwajit Sarkar filed the case under sections 36 (1) and 19 (a) of The Narcotics Control Act, 2018. The convict at the time had given a confessional statement before the court.

The court today came up with the judgment after examining three witnesses on different hearing dates. 

