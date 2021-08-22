ILFSL former MD, manager on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court on Sunday placed former Managing Director and Manager of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) on a five-day remand in a case filed over forgery and money embezzlement.

The duo were identified as Syed Abed Hasan, 38, ex-Managing Director and Rafsan Riad Chowdhury, 36, Senior Manager of ILFSL.

They had allegedly assisted the owner of Anan Chemical Limited to get a loan of Tk70.82crore by using their power illegally.

They were arrested on 16 March, said Investigation Officer of the case, Md Gulshan Anowar Prodhan.