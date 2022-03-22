ICT verdict against Satkhira Jamaat amir, another accused 24 March

BSS
22 March, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 04:46 pm

Verdict against Satkhira district Jamaat Amir and former MP Abdul Khaleq Mandal alias Jallad Khaleq and Khan Roknuzzaman will be pronounced on Thursday (24 March) in a case of crimes against humanity.

A three-member judicial panel led by Justice Md Shahinur Islam, chairman of the tribunal, set the date for the verdict today.

Earlier, on 11 November 2021, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued an order setting aside any day for the verdict (CAV) to be pronounced.

Rezia Sultana Chaman was the prosecutor in the tribunal, who pleaded for maximum punishment of the accused.

Abdus Sobhan Tarafdar and Mujahidul Islam Shaheen stood for the accused Khaleq Mandal. While Gazi MH Tamim, being appointed by the state, stood for fugitive accused of the case, Khan Roknuzzaman.

Among the total four accused of the case – Abdullah-hil Baki and Zahirul Islam Tekka Khan, died during the trial.

Charges were framed against the accused on 5 March, 2018. A formal complaint was lodged in the case on 19 March, 2017.

The accused have been charged with seven counts of crimes against humanity, including murder, rape, detention and torture. Although seven charges were brought against the accused, six charges were presented before the tribunal.

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) / verdict

