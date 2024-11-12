ICT issues arrest warrant against 4 cops over July-August genocides

The International Crimes Tribunal, located in the old High Court building, Dhaka. File photo: Collected
The International Crimes Tribunal, located in the old High Court building, Dhaka. File photo: Collected

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) today (12 November) issued arrest warrant against four policemen, including former officer-in-charge (investigation) of Jatrabari Police Station Jakir Hossain, over their alleged role in the killings and genocides committed during the student-led mass-uprising in July and August.

The three-judge panel of the ICT, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order allowing a plea filed and moved by the Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam.

Confirming the information to reporters, the ICT chief prosecutor said the probe body has found irrefutable evidences against the four over their
barbaric role during the July and August mass uprising.

The chief prosecutor, however, refrained from disclosing the names of the three other accused over security reasons.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Limon Hossain, who lost his leg after getting shot by Rapid Action Battalion in 2011, today filed a petition to the ICT, pleading for abolishing the elite force.

Limon also pleaded for the trial of former military adviser Tarique Ahmed Siddique, former RAB official Ziaul Ahsan and RAB-8 officer Major Rashed and some others for their role in putting him through the ordeal.

 

