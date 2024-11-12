ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other fugitives

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has requested Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam to take necessary measures to have the Interpol issue Red Notices for the arrest and repatriation of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and other fugitive Awami League leaders.

Tajul has sent an official letter to the IGP in this regard, according to information shared by the ICT prosecution team today (12 November).

The development comes after Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul on Sunday said the interim government was set to urge the Interpol to issue Red Notices to bring back the fugitives, including Hasina, for trial at the ICT in the July-August genocide cases.

"Red Notices will be issued through Interpol very soon. No matter where in the world these fugitive fascists are hiding, they will be brought back and held accountable in court," he told reporters.

The newly constituted ICT started its journey by issuing arrest warrants on 17 October in two separate cases against Hasina and 45 others on charges of genocide committed during the student movement against anti-discrimination and the mass uprising in this year's July and August.

The tribunal also ordered the law enforcement agencies to ensure the arrest of all the accused and present them before it by 18 November, the date set for the next hearing on the cases.

The other wanted individuals include Awami League General Secretary and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, Hasina's son and former ICT adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy, former law minister Anisul Huq, former liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, former state minister for posts, telecommunication and information technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak (who is already in police custody in a murder case), and writer Prof Zafar Iqbal.

The tribunal declined to reveal the other names for the "sake of the investigation".

Chief Prosecutor Tajul at the time said the names of everyone on the arrest warrant could not be disclosed in the interest of investigation. The warrants were issued based on the government's request and subsequent evidence submission to the ICT.

Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on 5 August amid a violent nationwide mass uprising led by students, which ended the Awami League government's 15-year rule.

The ongoing trial, marks a significant step towards justice over the alleged crimes committed during the July-August revolution, with the international community closely watching developments.

Until 17 October, a total of 56 complaints of genocide were filed at the ICT against Sheikh Hasina. Her cabinet members, leaders of coalition parties, several senior law enforcement officials, and leaders of the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League are also accused in these complaints.

Until 4 November, the ICT prosecution team received a total of 80 complaints, including many over the murders that took place during the July-August uprising; crimes against humanity, including enforced disappearances in the last 15 years; and the reported genocide in the capital's Shapla Chattar on 5 May, 2013.