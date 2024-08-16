'I was picked up on 7 Aug, kept at Aynaghor for 8 days': Gen Zia tells court

Former Bangladesh Army official Ziaul Ahsan has alleged that he was picked up on 7 August and was held at the Aynaghor, countering police reports of arresting him last night from Khilkhet.

"I was picked up on 7 August. I was in the Aynaghor for eight days. The Aynaghor is not my creation. I am innocent," the former director general of National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC) told Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib during the hearing of a remand plea against him.

Major General Zia was arrested in the capital's Khilkhet area last night based on a tip-off, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

He was arrested in a case filed with the New Market Police Station over the killing of Shahjahan Ali, a hawker, in the Science Lab area of the capital during the recent student movement.

Earlier, Salman F Rahman, former adviser to the recently ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and former law minister Anisul Huq were arrested in the same case. A Dhaka court placed both of them on a 10-day remand each.

Meanwhile, Gen Zia's claim about being held at Aynaghor or The House of Mirror, a secret prison for victims of enforced disappearance allegedly operated by the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), also contradicts DGFI's claims that no one is kept there anymore.

Following the fall of the Awami League-led government, human rights activists visited the DGFI headquarters in the capital's Cantonment area on 7 August, where an intelligence official claimed there were no detainees in the Aynaghor, TBS reported earlier this month.

"Some representatives of the organisation under the banner of 'Mayer Dak' and some human rights activists went to meet DGFI officials who told us that the alleged Aynaghor is currently unoccupied," human rights activist Dr CR Abrar told TBS in front of the DGFI headquarters, according to the report.

The secret prison, where victims of enforced disappearance were kept, was first reported by Netra News in 2022. The government had long denied its existence.

Police today produced Gen Zia in the court seeking a 10-day remand, but granted the police 8-day.

Major General Zia, a 2-Star rank Bangladesh Army officer, was relieved from service on 6 August. He had been serving as the chief of NTMC since 2022. Before that, he was the director of that company. He was replaced as NTMC director general by Major General ASM Ridwanur Rahman.

Ziaul Ahsan became the vice-captain of RAB-2 in 2009 when he was a major.

In the same year, he was promoted to lieutenant colonel and appointed director of the intelligence wing of the RAB headquarters.