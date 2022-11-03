Himadri murder in Ctg: HC upholds death sentences of 3, acquits 2

The High Court (HC) on Thursday upheld the death sentence of three convicts in a case over the killing student Himadri Majumdar Himu in Chattogram in 2012.



The death-row convicts are - Mahbub Ali Dany, Zahidul Islam Shaon and Zunayed Riyad.



The court also acquitted Shah Selim alias Tipu and Shahadat Hossain Saju.



The HC bench of Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman delivered the judgment after hearing of the on the death references and the convicts' petitions.



On 27 April in 2012, Himadri, an A-level student of Summerfield School and College of Chattogram, was forcibly taken to the rooftop of Tipu's residential building and pushed off from the roof unleashing dogs on him.



Himadri died on 23 May of the year after undergoing treatment for 26 days.



Later, a case was filed at the Panchlaish police station. On 30 October of the same year, police submitted a chargesheet to the court against the five convicts.



On 14 August in 2016, Chattogram fourth additional metropolitan sessions judge Nurul Islam sentenced the five accused to death for their involvement in the murder.



Later, the documents of the death sentences were sent to the High Court for approval as per rules. Besides, the convicts appealed challenging the trial court judgment.

