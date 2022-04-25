Highway land lease: HC asks ACC to submit report on 26 June

The High Court on Monday ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit a report within 26 June after investigating the graft case in connection with collecting Tk15 crore as loan from a private bank after leasing 27 decimals of land in Uttara Azampur on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo passed the order after hearing a writ petition.

The HC also fixed 26 June for next hearing.

The court issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the ineffectiveness of the authorities concerned for failing to take necessary steps against those involved in the corruption should not be declared illegal.

ACC Chairman, Bangladesh Bank Governor, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit and others have been made respondents to the rule.

Advocates Anik R Haque and Tamzid Hasan stood for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.

Advocate Obaiyed Ahmed filed the writ petition seeking steps in this regard after attaching a report published at a daily newspaper on the title of "Looting Tk15 crore after showing Highway on lease".

According to the writ, Golam Faruk, a fraud withdrew Tk15 crore as a loan from a private bank after leasing 27 decimals of land at Uttara Azampur on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

He took the money in collusion with some dishonest employees of the bank.

When the bank authorities tried to install a notice of the bank, they came to know that it was fake as the owner of the land is identified as Jamir Ali. Attacks were carried out on Jamir by miscreants.

On 14 April, Rapid Action Battalion members detained Faruk and his close aide Firoj Al Mamun alias Firoz from city's Uttara.