HC asks why inaction of govt to control firework not illegal

TBS Report
21 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 08:51 pm

Five organisations working for environment and human rights filed the petition seeking ban on uncontrolled use of fireworks and lanterns.

A file photo of the New Year celebration in Dhaka city. Photo: TBS
A file photo of the New Year celebration in Dhaka city. Photo: TBS

The High Court has issued a ruling to determine why the inaction of government agencies concerned in controlling fireworks and lanterns should not be declared illegal.

The High Court bench, comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah, passed the ruling today after the first hearing of a writ petition on environmental impact of fireworks.

On 11 January, five organisations filed the writ petition for the country's environment and animal protection to control uncontrolled fireworks nationwide.

The organisations are People for Animal Welfare Foundation, Deep Ecology and Snake Rescue Foundation, Save the Nature of Bangladesh, the Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS), and Gana Adhikar Foundation.

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Sheikh Rafiqul Islam, representing the organisations, filed the writ for hearing in the court in the public interest.

He was accompanied by Barrister Sheikh Robaiyet Islam, and Advocate Rasheeduzzaman Majumdar of CAPS was also present as a lawyer.

The writ petitioners demanded the formulation of a science-based policy to organise fireworks at a specific place within a specific time frame, bringing the organisation of fireworks under the direct supervision of the government.

Despite various legal restrictions, the practice of fireworks on special days has increased at an alarming rate in Bangladesh in recent times.

In 2018, the flying of lanterns was completely banned by the DMP. Additionally, according to the Explosives Act, 1884, possession of colored firecrackers is entirely prohibited.

Meanwhile, according to CAPS' survey, noise pollution from fireworks on the night of December 31, 2022, was 113% higher, with air levels reaching up to 500 AQI, nine times higher than human tolerance. Thousands of birds died on the same night, and 200 fires broke out across the country.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective.

TBS Illustration.

Wind.app: Can it make international payments a breeze?

11h | Panorama
As the number of vehicles and pedestrians are constantly changing, street management also needs constant supervision. Photo: TBS

Why road safety remains a pipe dream

7h | Panorama
Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

1d | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

1d | Panorama

