High Court grants 6-month bail to Fakhrul, Abbas

The High Court (HC) has granted six months bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in Dhaka's Nayapaltan on 7 December last year.

Besides, the court issued a rule asking the state why the BNP leaders should not be granted permanent bail, and sought a report within four weeks.

Hours after the Naya Paltan clash, Fakhrul and Abbas were picked up from their residences on 8 December midnight and were shown arrested the next day.

After a long month of being denied bail four times by lower courts, the HC bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan on Tuesday (3 January) passed the order allowing the senior BNP leaders to get out of jail.

Senior Advocate Joynul Abedin stood for the bail plea while Additional Attorney General SM Munir represented the state.

SM Munir told The Business Standard that the state will appeal against the court order.

Lawyer Sagir Hossain Leone had filed separate bail petitions on the behalf of Fakhrul and Abbas on Monday (2 January), BNP's Legal Secretary Barrister Kaiser Kamal told the media.

The two BNP veterans were granted division facilities in jail, following an unconventional delay, after a writ was lodged on behalf of Mirza Fakhrul's wife Rahat Ara Begum and Mirza Abbas' wife Afroza Abbas.

According to lawyers and family sources, a total of 92 cases have been filed against Mirza Fakhrul in the last 10 years. Of these, 20 to 25 are now active, said lawyers handling his cases. The BNP secretary general has served 350 days in jail since 2012.