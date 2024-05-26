High Court bans Savar’s ‘Silicon City’ housing project

Court

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 10:52 pm

Related News

High Court bans Savar’s ‘Silicon City’ housing project

In response to a petition, the court ordered the authorities concerned to submit a report on how much land of various water bodies, including Chapra Khal, which flows through Borobordeshi Mouza in Savar, has been filled up to it

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 10:52 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

The High Court has ordered a ban on all development activities, including earth-filling in water bodies and farmlands, for a "Silicon City" housing project in Dhaka's Savar upazila. 

In response to a petition, the court ordered the authorities concerned to submit a report on how much land of various water bodies, including Chapra Khal, which flows through Borobordeshi Mouza in Savar, has been filled up to it.

Chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), director general of the Department of Environment (DoE), and deputy commissioner of Dhaka were asked to prepare the report and submit it within three months. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the orders, after hearing a petition filed by Bela, seeking necessary directives to protect the canal and water bodies.

BELA highlighted that a housing company "Silicon Land Development Limited" is proceeding with the "Silicon City" project without necessary approvals from the Rajuk and the Department of Environment (DoE). 

BELA's petition argued that the "Silicon City" project site, identified in Rajuk's detailed area plan (DAP) as flood flow areas, agriculture zones, and reservoirs, was being filled in without necessary approvals. 

The company has already begun erecting signboards and constructing some structures there.

Barrister Mohammad Ashraf Ali represented BELA, while Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Saifuzzaman represented the state during the hearing.

Bangladesh / Savar / Silicon City'

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

58m | Wheels
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

11h | Panorama
The sharply styled fairing panels, striking tail and bright yellow colour make the XMR a head-turner. PHOTO: Yeafsun Mizan Chowdhury

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Blurring the line between sportbike and commuter

12h | Wheels
US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gold rumor: Section 144 imposed for digging Thakurgaon brick kiln

Gold rumor: Section 144 imposed for digging Thakurgaon brick kiln

1h | Videos
Cyclone Remal brings heavy rain, destructive winds in Satkhira

Cyclone Remal brings heavy rain, destructive winds in Satkhira

3h | Videos
Two former chiefs: Finance Minister's clear words

Two former chiefs: Finance Minister's clear words

3h | Videos
Biman Bangladesh Airlines in aircraft crisis

Biman Bangladesh Airlines in aircraft crisis

23m | Videos