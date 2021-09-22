High Court bans sale or handover of Evaly’s assets

Court

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 04:17 pm

Related News

High Court bans sale or handover of Evaly’s assets

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 04:17 pm
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited

The High Court (HC) today banned the sale or handover of e-commerce platform Evaly's tangible and intangible assets.

Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order during a hearing on a writ petition filed by a customer of Evaly.

The customer named Farhad Hossain ordered a washing machine from Evaly 10 months ago. He has not got the product yet. Later, he appealed to the court seeking its directives for liquidation of the company.

Barrister Sayed Mahsib Hossain stood for the petitioner. 

The court has fixed 30 September for next hearing on the issue.

The court also issued a ruling asking authorities concerned why liquidators should not be appointed in the embattled Evaly.

Another writ was filed seeking court directives to initiate judicial probe into fraud, embezzlement and money laundering by the e-commerce platforms.

According to Evaly's own assessment, it has total assets amounting to Tk121 crore, whereas they owe more than Tk1,000 crore to customers and merchants.

Evaly got the money in advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts on products on its site and promising delivery within 7-45 days. Many buyers, however, are yet to receive the items they ordered.

The refund cheques given to customers also bounced because of insufficient funds in Evaly's bank account.

Meanwhile, three cases were filed against Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and Chairman Shamima Nasrin on allegations of money embezzlement and cheque fraud. 

The couple was arrested on 16 September. Later a Dhaka court placed on them on three-day police remand initially. On Tuesday, Rassel on was sent on one-day fresh remand and Nasrin was sent to jail after end of three-day remand.

Bangladesh / Top News / Corporates

Evaly / High Court

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

21h | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

1d | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

1d | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly