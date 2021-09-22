High Court bans sale or handover of Evaly’s assets

The High Court (HC) today banned the sale or handover of e-commerce platform Evaly's tangible and intangible assets.

Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order during a hearing on a writ petition filed by a customer of Evaly.

The customer named Farhad Hossain ordered a washing machine from Evaly 10 months ago. He has not got the product yet. Later, he appealed to the court seeking its directives for liquidation of the company.

Barrister Sayed Mahsib Hossain stood for the petitioner.

The court has fixed 30 September for next hearing on the issue.

The court also issued a ruling asking authorities concerned why liquidators should not be appointed in the embattled Evaly.

Another writ was filed seeking court directives to initiate judicial probe into fraud, embezzlement and money laundering by the e-commerce platforms.

According to Evaly's own assessment, it has total assets amounting to Tk121 crore, whereas they owe more than Tk1,000 crore to customers and merchants.

Evaly got the money in advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts on products on its site and promising delivery within 7-45 days. Many buyers, however, are yet to receive the items they ordered.

The refund cheques given to customers also bounced because of insufficient funds in Evaly's bank account.

Meanwhile, three cases were filed against Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and Chairman Shamima Nasrin on allegations of money embezzlement and cheque fraud.

The couple was arrested on 16 September. Later a Dhaka court placed on them on three-day police remand initially. On Tuesday, Rassel on was sent on one-day fresh remand and Nasrin was sent to jail after end of three-day remand.