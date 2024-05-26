High Court ban on Savar's 'Silicon City' housing project

The High Court has ordered a ban on all development activities including earth-filling in water bodies and farmlands for a "Silicon City" housing project in Dhaka's Savar upazila.

In response to a petition, the court ordered the authorities concerned to submit a report on how much land of various water bodies, including Chapra Khal, which flows through Borobordeshi Mouza in Savar, has been filled up to it.

Chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), director general of the Department of Environment (DoE), and deputy commissioner of Dhaka were asked to prepare the report and submit it within three months.

The bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the orders, after hearing a petition filed by Bela, seeking necessary directives to protect the canal and water bodies.

BELA highlighted that a housing company "Silicon Land Development Limited" is proceeding with the "Silicon City" project without necessary approvals from the Rajuk and the Department of Environment (DoE).

BELA's petition argued that the "Silicon City" project site, identified in Rajuk's detailed area plan (DAP) as flood flow areas, agriculture zones, and reservoirs, was being filled in without necessary approvals.

The company has already begun erecting signboards and constructing some structures there.

Barrister Mohammad Ashraf Ali represented BELA, while Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Saifuzzaman represented the state during the hearing.