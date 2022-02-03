High Court asks BTRC to remove businessman’s suicide video from Facebook

Court

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 09:00 pm

The High Court has also banned transmission of the video on all types of media including digital platforms

High Court asks BTRC to remove businessman’s suicide video from Facebook

The High Court has directed the telecommunication regulator to remove the video of businessman Abu Mohsin Khan committing suicide by Thursday night from all social media including Facebook. 

A virtual High Court bench comprising Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Moniruzzaman directed Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) in this regard on Thursday.

The High Court has also banned transmission of the video on all types of media including digital platforms. 

The BTRC will have to submit a report on compliance with the court order by next Wednesday.

When senior advocate AKM Fayez sought a court order citing media reports on the incident, the court took cognizance of the matter and directed BTRC to remove the video. 

Abu Mohsin Khan, father-in-law of actor Riaz, shot himself in the head with his licensed pistol at around 9:45pm on Wednesday on Facebook live. 

High Court / Suicide

