Helena Jahangir on 3-day remand

A Dhaka court on Friday placed Helena Jahangir, suspended member of the Awami League's sub-committee on women's affairs, on a three-day remand in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate, Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order after investigation officer Sheikh Shahnur Rahman, inspector of Gulshan Police Station sought 5-day remand for interrogation.

Earlier, RAB Director (legal and media wing) Khandaker Al Moin said at a briefing that she will be sued under five separate acts including the Narcotics Control Act.

Before that RAB handed over her to Gulshan Police Station after interrogating her at RAB Headquarters.

RAB conducted a drive in her residence Thursday midnight, seizing a large amount of narcotics and gambling materials.

Later, she was shown arrested on charges of spreading falsehood, propaganda, and misinformation using digital platforms.

RAB also raided and sealed off Joyjatra TV, of which, Helena Jahangir is the chairman.