Hefazat leader sent to jail over embezzlement 

Court

TBS Report
31 October, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 07:15 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A Chittagong court has sent a former Hefazat leader to jail in a case filed over embezzlement of Tk 5 crore.

Chattogram Chief Judicial Magistrate Kamrun Nahar Rumi passed the order on Sunday.

Humayun Kabir, court inspector of Chattogram district police said the court rejected the bail petition filed by Maulana Muhammad Solim Ullah in the embezzlement case and sent him to jail.

Sheikh Al Jabed, lawyer of the plaintiff in the case, said Solim Ullah, former joint general secretary of Hefazat-e-Islam, started Ehsan Society in 2007. 

He said, "Claiming Ehsan Society as an Islamic Sharia-based and interest-free institution, the locals were encouraged to open DPS in his institution without paying interest on the conventional banking system. Customers were told that their savings would double in six years according to Islamic law. 

"But after eight years of transactions, the company officials went into hiding when the DPS schemes were due to mature."
 

