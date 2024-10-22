Heated exchange between judge and lawyer halts proceedings in Ctg court

Court

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 09:47 pm

Related News

Heated exchange between judge and lawyer halts proceedings in Ctg court

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 09:47 pm
Chattogram court building. File Photo: Collected
Chattogram court building. File Photo: Collected

A heated exchange between a judge and a lawyer in the Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate's Court today (22 October) led to an unexpected disruption, with the presiding judge leaving the courtroom and other magistrates following suit. 

The incident occurred around 12:30pm in the courtroom of Metropolitan Magistrate Oli Ullah, located on the second floor of the Chattogram court building, according to officials and witnesses. 

Showaibul Islam, who was injured during the student movement on 17 July, came to the court to file a case naming 126 individuals as accused. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Showaibul's lawyer Ashraf Hossain Chowdhury, general secretary of the Chittagong District Bar Association and newly appointed public prosecutor of Chattogram District, pleaded the court to accept the case and forward the statement to a police station for further action.

According to witnesses, the court initially accepted the plaintiff's statement, but tensions arose when the judge instructed Showaibul to provide the names of all the accused. 

The plaintiff named only a few individuals, prompting his lawyer to intervene, arguing that it was impractical to list every accused person in that manner. This led to a heated exchange between the judge and the lawyer. The back-and-forth grew increasingly tense, with words escalating into what some described as a commotion in the courtroom. 

At one point, Magistrate Oli Ullah, appearing visibly frustrated, ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the case. Then the judge left the courtroom.

After his departure, other judges also vacated their courtrooms in a show of solidarity. By 1:30pm, reports indicated that several magistrates had gathered in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's office to discuss the situation.

Chittagong Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Prosecution) Mofizur Rahman later confirmed that the magistrates had resumed their duties after the incident. 

"The magistrates returned to their courtrooms in the afternoon," he said, suggesting that the situation had calmed down.

Bangladesh / Top News

Chattogam / Chattogram court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

55m | Videos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

2h | Videos
‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

3h | Videos
Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

3h | Videos