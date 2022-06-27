Hearing on rule for identifying plotters against Padma Bridge Tuesday

Court

UNB
27 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 04:59 pm

Hearing on rule for identifying plotters against Padma Bridge Tuesday

UNB
27 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 04:59 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The High Court will hold hearing on Tuesday on a rule on whether a commission be formed to identify the people who made up fake stories of corruption over the Padma Bridge Project.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo delivered the order on Monday.

The HC also commented that the people who made up fake stories of corruption over the Padma Bridge Project should be identified.

The High Court said, "The Padma Bridge is our national asset. It is our pride."

"Those who are against such national interests and development, they are the enemies of the nation, the enemies of the country, they must be identified."

Deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state in the court while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

On 15 February 2017, the HC issued a rule asking the government why it shall not be directed to form an inquiry committee or commission for identifying the plotters to bring them under justice referring several newspaper reports.

The Cabinet Division, Home, Law and Communications Secretary, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) were made respondents to the rule and asked to reply in four weeks.

On 20 March of the same year, the state asked for eight weeks to respond to the rule and report and HC granted it till 7 May.

Bangladesh / Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

4h | Brands
Photo caption: Bondstein Technologies founders Mir Shahrukh Islam (left) and Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bondstein Technologies: From Dhaka College science club to Forbes 30 under 30 list

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Dryer: Taking clean clothes to a new level

7h | Brands
Transparent sticky notes. Photo: Collected

A new layer to annotations with transparent sticky notes

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

11m | Videos
Photo: TBS

The snakes of Chattogram University

2h | Videos
How to treat interns at workplace

How to treat interns at workplace

6h | Videos
Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion