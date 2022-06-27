Hearing on rule for identifying plotters against Padma Bridge Tuesday

The High Court will hold hearing on Tuesday on a rule on whether a commission be formed to identify the people who made up fake stories of corruption over the Padma Bridge Project.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo delivered the order on Monday.

The HC also commented that the people who made up fake stories of corruption over the Padma Bridge Project should be identified.

The High Court said, "The Padma Bridge is our national asset. It is our pride."

"Those who are against such national interests and development, they are the enemies of the nation, the enemies of the country, they must be identified."

Deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state in the court while lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

On 15 February 2017, the HC issued a rule asking the government why it shall not be directed to form an inquiry committee or commission for identifying the plotters to bring them under justice referring several newspaper reports.

The Cabinet Division, Home, Law and Communications Secretary, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) were made respondents to the rule and asked to reply in four weeks.

On 20 March of the same year, the state asked for eight weeks to respond to the rule and report and HC granted it till 7 May.