Hearing on remand plea against BNP leader Ishraque on 23 July 

The case was filed over the BNP leader presenting a man before media posing him as an adviser of the US President Joe Biden

File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Photo: BSS
File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Photo: BSS

A Dhaka court today set 23 July for a hearing on a plea by the police to take BNP leader Ishraque Hossain on 10-day remand in a sedition case.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Saifur Rahman set the date as police produced Ishraque before the court and pleaded to take him on remand in the case filed over presenting a man before media posing him as an adviser of the US President Joe Biden.

Ishraque's lawyer during the hearing informed the court that a writ petition has been filed with the High Court, challenging the legality of the remand plea, and the court is yet to hold hearing on the matter. 

The court, after that, set 23 July for holding a hearing on the remand plea.

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Jaglul Hossain earlier granted Ishraque bail in 11 out of 12 cases filed against him. 

He was sent to jail in the sedition case filed with the capital's Paltan Police Station.

 

