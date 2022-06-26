Hearing Monday, on rule for identifying people behind Padma Bridge conspiracy

The High Court is to hold a hearing today (Monday) on a rule issued five years ago about forming a commission to identify and bring to justice, plotters who made up fake stories of corruption involving construction of the Padma Bridge which stopped development partners from financing the project.

On Sunday, a High Court bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo set the date for hearing the rule, after Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik made the plea.

On 15 February 2017, the High Court issued the rule asking the cabinet, law, home, and communication secretaries, the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission, and the inspector general of police to reply in two weeks as to why a commission of inquiry should not be formed.

The suo moto rule – issued by a High Court bench comprising Justice Quazi Reza-Ul Hoque and Justice Mohammad Ullah – came as several national dailies then published reports on the plotters.

The World Bank and donors backtracked on financing the Padma Multipurpose Bridge project after allegations of corruption were brought against senior government officials and ministers, the court said, citing the reports, adding that it seriously hit the dignity of the nation.

The anti-corruption commission and other agencies investigated the matter and found the allegations were false, it added.