Hearing on HC rule in graft case proceedings against Tarique, Zubaida 29 May

The High Court (HC) today set 29 May to hold hearing on a rule issued against the proceedings of a graft case against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, his wife Zubaida Rahman and her mother Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu.

A High Court division bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo fixed the date Wednesday (20 April).

The court came up with the order as Barrister Kaiser Kamal pleaded for time for Tarique and Zubaida.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 26 September, 2007, filed the case against the three accused for amassing illegal wealth and concealing information in wealth statements, with Kafrul Police Station. The accused later filed a petition challenging the legality of the case proceedings.

The High Court after holding hearing on the plea stayed the proceedings of the case and issued the rule in this regard. The rule matter came on the High Court cause list on Tuesday for hearing.

