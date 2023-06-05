Hearing on contempt of court petition against Mayor Taposh on 14 August

Court

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 05:59 pm

Related News

Hearing on contempt of court petition against Mayor Taposh on 14 August

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 05:59 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Chamber Court of the Appellate Division will hold a hearing on a contempt of court petition filed against Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh on 14 August. 

M Enayetur Rahman, justice at the Chamber Court of the Appellate Division, set the date on Monday (5 June). 

Advocate Mohsin Rashid, convenor of the BNP-backed ad hoc committee, stood on behalf of the petition. He was accompanied by Senior lawyer Advocate AJ Mohammad Ali, Advocate Zainul Abedin, Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Barrister Badruddoza Badal, Advocate Shah Ahmad Badal, Advocate Kamrul Islam Sajal and Advocate Mamun Mahbub.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, Supreme Court Bar President Advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir, Editor Advocate Abdun Noor Dulal and more than a hundred lawyers were present on behalf of Tapash.

On 4 June, Advocate Shah Ahmad Badal, convener of the ad-hoc committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), filed the petition against Taposh for reportedly making a remark on the removal of a chief justice from office.

Earlier, on 24 May, Mayor Taposh's comment was brought to the attention of the Appellate Division by Barrister M Amir-Ul Islam, one of the framers of the Constitution.

Before the court, Amir-ul Islam read out a part of a news report published in a national daily that quoted Mayor Taposh as saying, "I wish I could resign and come back here (at SCBA). I know where to use the hammer. I have even taken down a chief justice."

The report quoted, "Moshiuzzaman (the head of the sub-committee of the last election of the bar) is a thief… we will throw all the civil servants who are preaching to us in the black water of the Buriganga river in sacks."

Hearing this, the chief justice told Amir that the Appellate Division would give a decision later after looking into the reports carefully.

Shah Ahmad Badal said the petition was filed as no decision came from the Appellate Division.

Top News

Dhaka South City corporation Mayor Fazle Nur Taposh / court / contempt of court charge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

9h | Panorama
New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

1d | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

1d | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

7h | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

21h | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

1d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers