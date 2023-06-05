Hearing on contempt of court petition against Mayor Taposh on 14 August

The Chamber Court of the Appellate Division will hold a hearing on a contempt of court petition filed against Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh on 14 August.

M Enayetur Rahman, justice at the Chamber Court of the Appellate Division, set the date on Monday (5 June).

Advocate Mohsin Rashid, convenor of the BNP-backed ad hoc committee, stood on behalf of the petition. He was accompanied by Senior lawyer Advocate AJ Mohammad Ali, Advocate Zainul Abedin, Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Barrister Badruddoza Badal, Advocate Shah Ahmad Badal, Advocate Kamrul Islam Sajal and Advocate Mamun Mahbub.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, Supreme Court Bar President Advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir, Editor Advocate Abdun Noor Dulal and more than a hundred lawyers were present on behalf of Tapash.

On 4 June, Advocate Shah Ahmad Badal, convener of the ad-hoc committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), filed the petition against Taposh for reportedly making a remark on the removal of a chief justice from office.

Earlier, on 24 May, Mayor Taposh's comment was brought to the attention of the Appellate Division by Barrister M Amir-Ul Islam, one of the framers of the Constitution.

Before the court, Amir-ul Islam read out a part of a news report published in a national daily that quoted Mayor Taposh as saying, "I wish I could resign and come back here (at SCBA). I know where to use the hammer. I have even taken down a chief justice."

The report quoted, "Moshiuzzaman (the head of the sub-committee of the last election of the bar) is a thief… we will throw all the civil servants who are preaching to us in the black water of the Buriganga river in sacks."

Hearing this, the chief justice told Amir that the Appellate Division would give a decision later after looking into the reports carefully.

Shah Ahmad Badal said the petition was filed as no decision came from the Appellate Division.