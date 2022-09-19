Mitu murder: Hearing on appeal to sue police deferred until 25 Sept

The Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court has deferred the hearing of the appeal to file a case against six police officers including the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) chief for allegedly torturing former police superintendent Babul Akter to obtain his confession in the Mahmuda Akter Mitu murder case until 25 September.

The order scheduled to be delivered on Monday (19 September) was postponed as the court's Judge Begum Zebunnesa was on vacation, said Babul Akter's lawyer Golam Moula Murad.

Earlier, on 8 September, Golam Moula Murad appealed to Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Begum Zebunnesa's court to file the case.

The accused in the case are - PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumder, Chattogram district unit SP Nazmul Hasan, Chattogram metro unit SP Naima Sultana, PBI former inspector Santosh Kumar Chakma and AKM Mohiuddin Salim and inspector Kazi Enayet Kabir.

Golam Mawla Murad said that the appeal has been made against the defendants for the accusation of torturing Babul Akter to obtain his confession. "The court will decide on 25 September whether the appeal would be accepted or not."

On 13 September, the PBI filed a charge sheet in the court accusing seven people including Babul Akter in the Mitu murder case. The case is scheduled to be heard on 10 October.

On 5 June 2016, Mitu was stabbed and shot dead when she was walking her son to his school's bus stop at the port city's GEC intersection. Babul had filed a murder case with the police station.

Babul was sacked in August of that year after interrogation at the intelligence office.

In 2017, Mitu's father started suspecting Babul himself was involved in the murder, saying Babul had done nothing but pretend since the murder.

In January 2020, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) was assigned to investigate the case.

Later, the PBI interrogated Babul again in custody and found his involvement in the case.

On 12 May 2021, the PBI submitted a 575-page final report of the case to the court.

On the same day, Mitu's father Mosharraf Hossain filed a murder case with Panchlaish Police Station in Chattogram, accusing eight people, including Babul.

Showing him arrested in that case, the PBI grilled Babul on remand. He has remained in jail since 17 May last year.