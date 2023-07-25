HC wants list of Bangladesh Railway land-grabbers within 30 days

The High Court (HC) has ordered authorities concerned to prepare a list of land-grabbers of the Bangladesh Railway and submit within 30 days.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order today and issued a rule in this regard. The court came up with the order after holding a hearing on a supplementary plea.

Senior advocate Manjil Murshid filed and moved the plea for rights group Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB). Deputy Attorney General Md Saifuddin Khaled stood for the state.

"The court, in its rule, asked respondents to explain why it shall not declare illegal their inaction in freeing the Bangladesh Railway lands from grabbing and why the court shall not pass an order to evict occupiers in different districts," Advocate Manjil Murshid told reporters.

The court asked officials concerned including secretary and director general of Bangladesh Railway, director and assistant estate officer of railway to respond within two weeks.