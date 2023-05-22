HC wants to know about steps against BNP's Chand for threatening PM

The High Court (HC) on Monday asked authorities concerned to inform it about the steps taken against BNP's Rajshahi district Convener Abu Sayeed Chand for making threat on the life of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



A High Court division bench comprising Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the order as Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Emran Ahmed Bhuiyan brought the matter to court's attention.



"I brought the matter to court's attention and the court then wanted to know what kind of action the police had taken against him. A case was filed over the matter and it is now the duty of police to arrest the accused," the DAG told BSS.



The BNP leader in a rally on Shibpur High School premises in Puthia, Rajshahi, on 19 May, publicly made the "death threat" to Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina.



Chand at the rally said, "We would not make anymore 27 or 10-point demand, just one point now is to send Sheikh Hasina to the grave."