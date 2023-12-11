HC upholds validity of 12th general election schedule

The 12th national parliamentary election schedule has been declared valid by the High Court.

A bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah dismissed a writ challenging the schedule's validity on Monday (11 December).

Supreme Court lawyer Yunus Ali Akand lodged the writ at the relevant division of the High Court on 29 November, challenging the validity of another parliamentary election while one parliament remains in force.

The writ named the chief election commissioner, Election Commission secretary, cabinet secretary, law secretary, and seven others as defendants.

On 4 December, the hearing of the writ seeking to postpone the 12th national parliamentary election concluded, setting 10 December for delivering the verdict.

During the proceedings, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state, while lawyer Yunus Ali Akand appeared for the writ. Meanwhile, Lawyer Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz represented the Election Commission.

Following a request by Yunus Ali Akand for a brief extension, the court previously scheduled the order for Monday at 10:30am.