HC upholds jail sentence of ex-DIG Prisons Bazlur in graft case

The High Court (HC) on Sunday upheld a lower court judgment that had convicted and sentenced former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Md Bazlur Rashid to five-year imprisonment and fined him Tk5,00,000 in a graft case.

A High Court division bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal passed the judgement today.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 on 23 October 2022, had sentenced Md Bazlur Rashid to five-year imprisonment and fined him Tk5,00,000 in the case filed for amassing assets worth over Tk3.14 crore.

The suspended DIG prisons later filed an appeal against the lower court judgment and the High Court on 3 November 2022, accepted his plea for hearing.

