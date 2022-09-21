HC upholds death sentence of 4 militants in Japanese citizen murder case

The High Court (HC) has upheld the death sentence awarded by a lower court to four militants who killed Japanese citizen Hoshio Kunio back in 2015.

HC bench of Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman and Justice S M Masud Hossain Dolon passed the order on Wednesday.

The death row convicts are – Masud Rana, Liton Mia, Ahsan Ullah Ansari Biplob and Shakhawat Hossain.

Begum Rokeya University student Ahsan Ullah Ansari Biplob is yet to be arrested and was tried in absentia.

They all are members of the banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

At the same time, the court acquitted one person, Eshak Ali, from the case.

Additional Attorney General Sheikh Mohammed Morshed stood for the state while Assistant Attorney Generals A Manna, Jakir Hossain Masud and Nirmol Kumar Das assisted him.

On the other hand, Advocate Ahsan Ullah argued for the convicts.

The HC on 4 September started hearing the death reference and appeals in the case.

The court on Monday had set Wednesday (21 September) to deliver a judgement in this regard.

Rangpur Special Judge Court on 28 February, 2017, sentenced five members of the banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to death in the case.

Kunio, a Japanese citizen who had been running a grass farm at Kaunia in Rangpur, was shot dead at Alutari village under Sarai union, Kaunia, Rangpur, on 3 October, 2015.