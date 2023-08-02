HC turns down ACC's plea to bar Samrat's travel abroad

Court

UNB
02 August, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 10:49 pm

Related News

HC turns down ACC's plea to bar Samrat's travel abroad

Senior advocate Md Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC in the court while senior advocate Munsurul Haque Chowdhury for Samrat

UNB
02 August, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 10:49 pm
HC turns down ACC&#039;s plea to bar Samrat&#039;s travel abroad

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday rejected a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) seeking its order to stop expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury alias Samrat from travelling abroad in a case filed over acquiring wealth beyond the known source of income. 

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order. As a result, there is no restriction on the accused against going abroad for now.

Senior advocate Md Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC in the court while senior advocate Munsurul Haque Chowdhury for Samrat. 

Earlier, Samrat's lawyer told the court in writing that Samrat went to Kolkata for a medical check-up on 15 July. He returned home on 24 July after treatment.

On 1 June, Judge Manjurul Imam of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-6 allowed Samrat to go abroad for medical treatment. On 13 July, the ACC filed a petition with the High Court seeking a stay on the order allowing him to go abroad. 

Later, on 15 July, a day before the hearing on the petition, Samrat left for India for treatment. On 16 July, the ACC brought to the notice of the High Court about Samrat's departure abroad, but the court adjourned the hearing till 1 August. Accordingly, the ACC's petition was heard on Wednesday.

On 12 November, 2019, the ACC filed a case against Samrat for amassing wealth illegally. In the case, he was accused of acquiring wealth of Tk2.94 crore beyond the known source of income. 

On 26 November 2021, the ACC submitted a charge sheet against Samrat to the court accusing him of acquiring assets worth Tk222.88 crore beyond the known source of income.

Top News

High Court / Samrat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

15h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

3h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

5h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

4h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low