HC turns down ACC's plea to bar Samrat's travel abroad

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday rejected a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) seeking its order to stop expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury alias Samrat from travelling abroad in a case filed over acquiring wealth beyond the known source of income.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order. As a result, there is no restriction on the accused against going abroad for now.

Senior advocate Md Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC in the court while senior advocate Munsurul Haque Chowdhury for Samrat.

Earlier, Samrat's lawyer told the court in writing that Samrat went to Kolkata for a medical check-up on 15 July. He returned home on 24 July after treatment.

On 1 June, Judge Manjurul Imam of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-6 allowed Samrat to go abroad for medical treatment. On 13 July, the ACC filed a petition with the High Court seeking a stay on the order allowing him to go abroad.

Later, on 15 July, a day before the hearing on the petition, Samrat left for India for treatment. On 16 July, the ACC brought to the notice of the High Court about Samrat's departure abroad, but the court adjourned the hearing till 1 August. Accordingly, the ACC's petition was heard on Wednesday.

On 12 November, 2019, the ACC filed a case against Samrat for amassing wealth illegally. In the case, he was accused of acquiring wealth of Tk2.94 crore beyond the known source of income.

On 26 November 2021, the ACC submitted a charge sheet against Samrat to the court accusing him of acquiring assets worth Tk222.88 crore beyond the known source of income.