HC for taking legal action against hoarders

Court

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 10:38 pm

HC for taking legal action against hoarders

The High Court in an observation Sunday said that punitive measures should be taken against those who would hoard essential commodities.

"Hoarding any kind of essential item for making extra profit and establishing a monopoly by any syndicate is not acceptable. There may be artificial crises of essential items in the upcoming month of Ramadan. The court will give directions in this regard," the HC said.

The observations came Sunday during the hearing of a writ on monitoring cell formation to control the soybean oil market. An HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Maniruzzaman made the observation. 

The court fixed Monday for the judgment on the writ.

Earlier on 6 March, a writ was filed in the High Court seeking directions to form a monitoring cell and making policy to control the present soybean oil market price.

Supreme Court lawyer Monir Hossian and two other lawyers filed the writ.

The commerce secretary, the director-general of the Directorate of National Consumers Rights Protection and others concerned were made respondents in the writ.

