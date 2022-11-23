HC suspends proceeding of all cheque dishonour cases

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 02:15 pm
The High Court has suspended the proceedings of all cheque dishonour cases filed by various banks against the defaulters for debt recovery.

At the same time, the court has ruled that no bank or financial institution henceforth will be able to sue anyone over dishonoured cheques.

The single bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal passed the order on Wednesday after cancelling a cheque dishonour case filed by Brac Bank, petitioner's lawyer Abdullah Ali Baki told The Business Standard.

The bank and financial institution, however, can lodge debt recovery cases at the Money Loan Court in accordance with clauses described in the Orthorin Adalat Act, 2003.

