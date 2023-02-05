HC suspends order that had asked GM Quader to refrain from party activities

The High Court today suspended an order that had asked Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader to refrain from party activities.

A single HC bench of Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz issued a ruling in this regard on Sunday, Quader's lawyer Sheikh Muhammad Sirajul Islam told The Business Standard.

As a result, there remain no more obstacles for GM Quader to perform his duties as chairman of the Jatiya Party (JaPa).

Earlier on 19 January, a Dhaka court upheld the appellate division's order that had asked GM Quader to refrain from party activities after hearing an appeal filed by former JaPa lawmaker Ziaul Haque Mridha.

On 4 October, Jatiya Party's expelled leader and former MP Ziaul Haque Mridha filed a case seeking an order refraining GM Quader from party activities. In view of the plaintiff's application, the First Joint District Judge Court of Dhaka ordered a temporary ban on all party activities of GM Quader on 31 October.

Later Sheikh Sirajul Islam, Kalim Ullah Majumdar and several other lawyers applied on behalf of GM Quader. The petition sought revocation of the ban order on GM Quader from serving as the chairman of the party as per the constitution.

On 24 November, an appeal was filed in the district judge's court for a hearing on the application. The district judge rejected that application. Later that month, High Court suspended the ban on GM Quader following the hearing of a revision petition filed by Quader himself against that order.

According to the case statement, the party's founder HM Ershad died on 14 September 2019, after which Quader declared himself as chairman of the party through forgery at a council on 28 December 2019 when a writ petition case was pending at the HC.

Later, Quader, as party chairman, fired several leaders, including Ranga, Gazipur metropolitan unit's advisor Ataur Rahman Sarkar and organising secretary Sabur Sikdar, among others, by exercising his power as per the constitution of the party.

Besides, Ranga was also removed from the presidium member post of the party on 14 September. Advocate Ziaul Hoque Mridha was removed from the party on 17 September.

In the case, orders were sought to declare all removals from 28 December 2019 to 17 September 2022 as illegal.