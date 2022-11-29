HC suspends order that had asked GM Quader to refrain from party activities

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 02:01 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court suspended an order that had asked Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader to refrain from party activities.

An HC bench of Justice Sheikh Abdul Awal issued a ruling in this regard on Tuesday (29 November). Lawyer Sheikh Muhammad Sirajul Islam represented GM Quader in the court. 

"As a result of this order, there is no more obstacle for GM Quader to perform his duties as chairman of the Jatiya Party," Sheikh Muhammad Sirajul Islam told the media. 

On 4 October, Jatiya Party's expelled leader and former MP Ziaul Haque Mridha filed a case seeking an order refraining GM Quader from party activities. In view of the plaintiff's application, the First Joint District Judge Court of Dhaka ordered a temporary ban on all party activities of GM Quader on 31 October.

Later Sheikh Sirajul Islam, Kalim Ullah Majumdar and several other lawyers applied on behalf of GM Quader. The petition sought revocation of the ban order on GM Quader from serving as the chairman of the party as per the constitution.

On 24 November 24, an appeal was filed in the district judge's court for a hearing on the application. The district judge rejected that application. Later, GM Quader filed a revision petition in the High Court against that order.

Bangladesh / Top News

GM Quader / Jatiya Party

