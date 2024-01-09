HC suspends gazette on polls results for Dhaka-4 seat

Court

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 05:42 pm

Related News

HC suspends gazette on polls results for Dhaka-4 seat

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 05:42 pm
File photo of High Court
File photo of High Court

The High Court (HC) has issued a stay order of the gazette notification on results of the national elections for the Dhaka-4 constituency.

The HC bench of Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah passed the order on Tuesday after hearing a writ petition by Awami League nominee Sanjida Khanam, who lost to independent candidate Awlad Hossain.

She sought re-elections in 18 of the polling centres for this seat.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The court has asked the gazette to be suspended until this issue is resolved.

At the same time, it directed the Election Commission (EC) to take measures to hold the polls in this seat within ten days.

On 7 January's national election, in Dhaka-4, Awlad Hossain bagged 24,775 votes with truck symbol and defeated Sanjida Khanam who got 22,577 votes in the election held at 77 centres.

Election 2024: Awami League secures 16 out of 20 Dhaka seats

Also, the court has issued a rule seeking to know why the result of this seat should not be cancelled. 

It asked the EC secretary to respond to the ruling within three weeks.

Sanjida Khanam's lawyer, Advocate Shah Manjurul Haque, told reporters that there were a total of 77 polling stations in this constituency. Out of which, there was voting fraud in 18 centres. 

"Awlad Hossain seized the centres and manipulated the election. Although the returning officer was informed about this on the election day, no action was taken. The next day,, a written application was sent to the Election Commission in this regard, but no action was taken either. So, then a writ was filed in the High Court," he added.

As a result of this HC order, he said, independent candidate Awlad Hossain cannot take oath during the ceremony on Wednesday.

The EC today published a gazette notification on the results of the polls with details of 298 newly elected members of parliament (MP).

EC public relations director Shariful Alam said the gazette was published this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Parliament Secretariat is preparing for the new MP-elects to be sworn in tomorrow.

The 12th national election, marked by a low turnout and sporadic violence in an otherwise largely peaceful atmosphere, placed the Awami League candidates and independents on the course to sweep the race in the absence of any major opposition.

The ruling Awami League candidates running with the symbol of boat secured 222 seats, according to data provided by the Election Commission.

Top News

12th JS Polls / High Court / re-election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A tale of trending tiles

A tale of trending tiles

7h | Habitat
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

11h | Panorama
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

The frenemies who could challenge the West's sanctions regime

11h | Panorama
AL has come to power for the fourth consecutive term by letting its supporters vote and giving options for the other party supporters to choose between AL or the dissenting candidates from both AL and BNP or alliances. PHOTO: TBS

The 2024 general elections in Bangladesh and the moment of truth

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

10m | Videos
Reaction of the ambassadors to the victory of the Awami League

Reaction of the ambassadors to the victory of the Awami League

1h | Videos
Only one question roaming around - who will be the opposition party?

Only one question roaming around - who will be the opposition party?

4h | Videos
Captive power is not cheap anymore

Captive power is not cheap anymore

5h | Videos