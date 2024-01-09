HC suspends gazette on polls results for Dhaka-4 seat

The High Court (HC) has issued a stay order of the gazette notification on results of the national elections for the Dhaka-4 constituency.

The HC bench of Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah passed the order on Tuesday after hearing a writ petition by Awami League nominee Sanjida Khanam, who lost to independent candidate Awlad Hossain.

She sought re-elections in 18 of the polling centres for this seat.

The court has asked the gazette to be suspended until this issue is resolved.

At the same time, it directed the Election Commission (EC) to take measures to hold the polls in this seat within ten days.

On 7 January's national election, in Dhaka-4, Awlad Hossain bagged 24,775 votes with truck symbol and defeated Sanjida Khanam who got 22,577 votes in the election held at 77 centres.

Also, the court has issued a rule seeking to know why the result of this seat should not be cancelled.

It asked the EC secretary to respond to the ruling within three weeks.

Sanjida Khanam's lawyer, Advocate Shah Manjurul Haque, told reporters that there were a total of 77 polling stations in this constituency. Out of which, there was voting fraud in 18 centres.

"Awlad Hossain seized the centres and manipulated the election. Although the returning officer was informed about this on the election day, no action was taken. The next day,, a written application was sent to the Election Commission in this regard, but no action was taken either. So, then a writ was filed in the High Court," he added.

As a result of this HC order, he said, independent candidate Awlad Hossain cannot take oath during the ceremony on Wednesday.

The EC today published a gazette notification on the results of the polls with details of 298 newly elected members of parliament (MP).

EC public relations director Shariful Alam said the gazette was published this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Parliament Secretariat is preparing for the new MP-elects to be sworn in tomorrow.

The 12th national election, marked by a low turnout and sporadic violence in an otherwise largely peaceful atmosphere, placed the Awami League candidates and independents on the course to sweep the race in the absence of any major opposition.

The ruling Awami League candidates running with the symbol of boat secured 222 seats, according to data provided by the Election Commission.