HC suspends dismissal order of 5 top Sonali Life Insurance officials 

Court

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 05:55 pm

Related News

HC suspends dismissal order of 5 top Sonali Life Insurance officials 

The Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) dissolved the board of directors of Sonali Life Insurance Company Limited on 18 April on charges of corruption and irregularities

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 05:55 pm
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court today (14 July) suspended the dismissal order issued against five top officials of Sonali Life Insurance for three months by the insurance regulator on charges of corruption and irregularities.

The five are the company's Additional Managing Director Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director Muhammad Abdullahil Kafi, Deputy Managing Director Golam Mostafa, Assistant Managing Director Syed Md Azim and Assistant Managing Director Manzoor Morshed.

At the same time, the court has issued a ruling to the administrator of Sonali Life Insurance, IDRA chairman, and secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, seeking to know why the dismissal order of these five will not be cancelled permanently.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque gave this order on Sunday (14 July) following a writ petition in this regard.

Lawyer Barrister Sumaiya Ifrit Bine Ahmed appeared in court on behalf of the five.

The petitioner's lawyer said as a result of this order of the HC, there is no legal obstacle to performing duties by the five. 

The Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) dissolved the board of directors of Sonali Life Insurance Company Limited on 18 April on charges of corruption and irregularities. 

Retired Brigadier General SM Ferdous was appointed as administrator.

On 9 July, the five people were dismissed on various charges including financial irregularities, breach of discipline, and certificate forgery.

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court / Sonali Bank Limited / dismissal order

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

7h | Wheels
Tree for Mankind distributes plants to school children with the hope of turning them into agents of a greener future. Photo: Courtesy

Do we follow up after we plant trees?

5h | Panorama
Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

1d | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The bullet went through Trump's ear, not past it

The bullet went through Trump's ear, not past it

5m | Videos
Another Spanish redemption or Southgate masterclass in the Euro final?

Another Spanish redemption or Southgate masterclass in the Euro final?

1h | Videos
What did the quota reform activists say with a memorandum to the president?

What did the quota reform activists say with a memorandum to the president?

1h | Videos
Other US presidents who have been shot

Other US presidents who have been shot

2h | Videos