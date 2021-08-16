HC summons two police officers concerning Minu’s imprisonment, sudden death

The High Court (HC) has summoned the investigating officers in two cases related to the wrong imprisonment of Minu Begum instead of a convicted woman in Chattogram, and Minu's subsequent death in a road accident.

They have been asked to appear in the HC on 1 September with the documents for those cases. The next hearing will also be on the same day, as per HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Justice Mohammad Atowar Rahman that issued the order on Monday.

Md Shishir Monir was the lawyer for the petitioner in court. Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the state and the defending lawyers were Momtaz Uddin Mehedi and Advocate Sagir Hossain Leon.

Supreme Court Lawyer Md Shishir Monir has appealed for a judicial inquiry into Minu's death in a road accident.

Minu was sent to jail after she surrendered to Chattogram court on 12 June 2018, made to appear as Kulsum Akhter alias Kulsumi, sentenced to life imprisonment in the murder case of Kohinoor Begum, a garment factory worker in Chattogram.

After almost three years, the matter came to the notice of the Chattogram jail authorities on 18 March. Minu was produced in a Chattogram court on 22 March from the jail.

Minu appeared and informed the court about the whole incident. A document was then sent to the HC from the Chattogram court on 23 March for the necessary order in this regard.

Under these circumstances, Shishir Monir brought the matter to the notice of the HC on 31 March. On 7 June, the HC ordered the release of Minu who was released from jail on this order. But a few days later, she died in a road accident.

An unnatural death case was registered on 29 June at Bayazid Bostami Police Station in Chattogram.

Kulsumi Akhter, the actual accused murderer of garment worker Kohinoor Begum, her accomplices Morzina Akhter and Kawal, were arrested by the police. The police filed a separate case against Kulsumi and the others criminally accused, for sending Minu to jail instead of her and for deceiving the court.

The HC has now summoned the two investigating police officers in the cases. Three lawyers and an assistant from Chattogram who were also involved in the case have been asked to be present in the court virtually on that day.

